Broadhead Nominated For PFA Fans' Player of the Month

Friday, 6th Oct 2023 16:47

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead has been nominated for the PFA Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award for September.

The Wales international netted twice during the month, including the vital first goal in the back-from-the-dead 3-2 home victory over Cardiff City.

The 25-year-old is Town’s joint-top scorer on four alongside Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo.

Broadhead is one of six players nominated for the gong, which is voted for by supporters, with Leicester pair Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Wilfried Ndidi, Jack Clarke of Sunderland, Plymouth’s Morgan Whittaker and Liam Lindsay of Preston North End also in the running. Votes can be cast here.





Photo: Matchday Images