Taylor Wins Carabao Cup Awards

Friday, 6th Oct 2023 19:08 Blues midfielder Jack Taylor has won both the Carabao Cup Goal and Player of the Round awards following his display and brilliant strike in the 3-2 third-round victory over Wolves last month. Taylor, who joined the club from Peterborough in the summer, lashed home his brilliant strike in the 58th minute to complete Town’s comeback, the Premier League visitors having gone into a 2-0 lead by the quarter-hour mark. “I do like to shoot from that sort of range and will always back myself in those situations, so thankfully it flew into the top corner,” Taylor told the club site regarding his strike, his second for the club, both in the Carabao Cup. “I was obviously really pleased to score a goal like that but, more importantly, it helped the team win the game and get through to the next round. “It was a really good performance from the whole team and to come back from 2-0 down showed real character, so I’m really happy to have won these awards as part of that.” 😮 Let’s take another look at Round Three’s Goal of the Round! 🚀#EFL | @IpswichTown



pic.twitter.com/WotqLu66ZS — Carabao Cup (@Carabao_Cup) October 6, 2023 Taylor’s effort against Wolves also saw him carry off the club’s Goal of the Month gong for September, picking up more than 77 per cent of the vote with Massimo Luongo’s strike against Blackburn second.

Photos: ITFC/Matchday Images



