ITFC Sweden Holding AGM as Numbers Hit New High



ITFC Sweden are holding their AGM in Stockholm on Saturday with membership at a new record level. The Swedish Blues are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their formation in the Söder area of their capital city. “About 20 members have signed up to join from different parts of the country,” chairman Niklas Nygårds said. “From Luleå up north (900 km from Stockholm) and Malmö down south (600 km from Stockholm). “We will meet up at noon to pack this season’s members packs and send out to all our members. “So far this season, there are 236 members which is a new record, the previous highest having been 210. “We expect a few more to join as the season progresses, so hopefully we’ll reach the 250 mark. “Proceedings will commence once the packing is done and then we will all watch ITFC-Preston before we head out in the Stockholm night for a meal and a few beers!” If anyone is in Stockholm and fancies joining ITFC Sweden on Saturday or longer term, their website and forum can be found here.

Photo: Contributed



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Edmundo added 19:41 - Oct 6

So we have Sweden, Germany (Fortuna), where else...? 2

Sibelius8 added 19:44 - Oct 6

I once attended their AGM in Stockholm some twenty years ago. There were only eight supporters in attendance, including my son and myself. How things have moved on!



Please could someone at ITFC print and market the Swedish logo - with an elk instead of the Suffolk Punch - on badges, scarves, shirts, pullovers etc. I'm sure it would sell very well! 1

Sibelius8 added 19:45 - Oct 6

I once attended their AGM in Stockholm some twenty years ago. There were only eight supporters in attendance, including my son and myself. How things have moved on!



Please could someone at ITFC print and market the Swedish logo - with an elk instead of the Suffolk Punch - on badges, scarves, shirts, pullovers etc. I'm sure it would sell very well! 0

BlueCanadian added 20:02 - Oct 6

That's awesome. Congrats to the Swedes.



I'm not aware of a similar group in Canada, but it would be great if there was one. 0

itfcserbia added 20:17 - Oct 6

Wow, 200+ members, congrats Sweden.



@Edmundo we have Serbia in low double figures. Years under Evans really hurt our numbers but hopefully we can grow stronger now.



COYB 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments