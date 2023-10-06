ITFC Sweden Holding AGM as Numbers Hit New High
Friday, 6th Oct 2023 19:17
ITFC Sweden are holding their AGM in Stockholm on Saturday with membership at a new record level.
The Swedish Blues are celebrating the 15th anniversary of their formation in the Söder area of their capital city.
“About 20 members have signed up to join from different parts of the country,” chairman Niklas Nygårds said. “From Luleå up north (900 km from Stockholm) and Malmö down south (600 km from Stockholm).
“We will meet up at noon to pack this season’s members packs and send out to all our members.
“So far this season, there are 236 members which is a new record, the previous highest having been 210.
“We expect a few more to join as the season progresses, so hopefully we’ll reach the 250 mark.
“Proceedings will commence once the packing is done and then we will all watch ITFC-Preston before we head out in the Stockholm night for a meal and a few beers!”
If anyone is in Stockholm and fancies joining ITFC Sweden on Saturday or longer term, their website and forum can be found here.
Photo: Contributed
