U21s Lose Premier League Cup Tie at Boro

Friday, 6th Oct 2023 21:34

Town’s U21s were beaten 2-0 by Middlesbrough in their second Premier League Cup group game at Heritage Park, Bishop Auckland this evening.

Calum Kavanagh put the Teessiders in front in the 39th minute with Town academy product Matt Clarke, who is on the comeback trail after a lengthy spell out with a back injury, nodding across goal for Daniel Nkrumah to head home to double the lead two minutes from time.

The Blues are bottom of the group having taken one point from their first two matches, the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace at Needham Market.

Town are next in action in the competition when they take on the Eagles in the return fixture at Gander Green Lane in Sutton on Friday 10th November.

U21s: Williamson, Jambang, Barbrook, Ayoola, O’Connor, Carr (Okunowo), Valentine, Foyo (c), Buabo (Boatswain), Roberts, Ayinde (Lavin). Unused: Gray.





Photo: Action Images