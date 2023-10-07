Burgess and Harness Return Against Preston

Saturday, 7th Oct 2023 14:22 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made two changes for this afternoon’s second-v-third clash with Preston North End at Portman Road with Cameron Burgess and Nathan Broadhead returning to the XI. Burgess comes back in at the centre of the defence for George Edmundson - who is left out of the 20-man squad - with Broadhead back on the left of the three behind central striker George Hirst having recovered from his thigh problem in place of Marcus Harness, who is on the bench. Preston make four changes from the team which lost 3-0 at Leicester on Wednesday with Alan Browne, Mads Frøkjær, Ryan Ledson and ex-Blues striker Will Keane returning to the side. Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes and Liam Millar drop to the bench and Ali McCann is absent from the squad having started on Wednesday. Former Town keeper Dai Cornell is on the bench. Town: Hladky, Williams, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy (c), Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Walton, Clarke, Ladapo, Harness, Ball, Taylor, Jackson, Hutchinson, Scarlett. Preston: Woodman, Whatmough, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Ledson, Browne, Brady, Frokjaer, Keane, Osmajic. Subs: Cornell, Whiteman, Bauer, Stewart, Woodman, Miller, Holmes, Best, Mawene. Referee: David Webb (County Durham).

Photo: Matchday Images



