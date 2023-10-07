Hayes Joins Southend on Loan

Saturday, 7th Oct 2023 14:33

Town keeper Nick Hayes has joined Vanarama National League Southend United on a month’s loan.

Hayes is currently fourth choice at Portman Road and can’t play in the Championship having been left out of the 25-man EFL squad.

The 24-year-old, who is from Clacton, rejoined the Blues in January 2022 from Hemel Hempstead.

Hayes came through the Blues academy before being released in the summer of 2018 having won three England U17 caps while at Portman Road, featuring in squads alongside Andre Dozzell and Ben Morris.

The keeper, who also qualifies to play international football for Poland, had a spell on loan with Dunstable during his previous stint with the Blues and following his release joined Woking, had another spell with Dunstable before joining Norwich City in February 2019 and then spending a loan with Hertford Town.

Hayes, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues, makes his debut for the Shrimpers at Woking today.





Photo: Matchday Images