Tractor Girls in Action at Oxford

Sunday, 8th Oct 2023 09:26 Ipswich Town Women return to action after a two-week hiatus when they take on Oxford United in the FAWNL Southern Premier Division at Court Place Farm this afternoon (KO 2pm). The Tractor Girls were given a bye to round two of the FAWNL Cup following their first-round opponents Cheltenham Town's withdrawal from the competition ahead of last week’s tie at the AGL Arena, which was cancelled. The previous week, the Blues beat the Robinesses 8-0 at home in the league Oxford finished third in the division last year only two points behind Town with Joe Sheehan's side beating the U’s 1-0 in Felixstowe on the final day. “It was a really great occasion,” midfielder Bonnie Horwood recalled. “We’ve improved a lot since last season, learnt a lot of lessons and I think in those tight games now we really kick-on and we’ll be ready for Sunday.” There have been significant changes at Oxford this summer with manager Liam Gilbert moving on to Reading and a number of players departing. They have started the season more slowly than they would have wanted and currently sit seventh having taken seven points from their six games. Asked whether she anticipates facing a different Oxford team this afternoon from the one the Blues took on last season, Horwood reflected: “Potentially, but I think they’ll be well organised, they’re quite a physical team, so they are strong at home. We’ll prepare as we always do and we won’t underestimate them at all.” There will be a familiar face in the Oxford side with former Blues forward Zoe Barratt having joined them from the MK Dons. “Will be really good to see Zoe, she’s been scoring goals,” Horwood added. “We know what Zoe’s about so we’ll make sure we’ll mark her tight!” Meanwhile, a number of Tractor Girls fixtures have switched dates. The second-round FAWNL Cup tie at Cardiff City will now take place on Sunday 5th November due to international call-ups and the home game against Rugby Borough has been postponed as a result with a new date yet to be set. The home fixture against Portsmouth, which had been due to take place on Sunday 19th November, has moved due to Pompey's involvement in the Hampshire County Cup but with the new date also still to be confirmed.

Photo: ITFC



