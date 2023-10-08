Broadhead: Amazing to Score Four Goals Again, But We Need to Remain Humble and Keep Going

Sunday, 8th Oct 2023 09:46 by Kallum Brisset Nathan Broadhead says Town need to remain humble and keep working hard, despite the Blues’ outstanding start to the season which sees them second in the Championship going into the October international break. Broadhead was among the goalscorers as Town opened an eight-point buffer over Preston North End in third after beating the Lilywhites 4-2 in yet another goal-fest at Portman Road. But the Welshman conceded that the Blues, despite scoring at least three goals for a sixth successive home match, were not at their brilliant best, particularly in the second half. “It’s amazing to score four goals again, but we need to keep on going,” he said. “To get three goals before half-time was pretty good. The beginning of the second half wasn’t the best. “It wasn’t our best performance, to say the least, but to score four goals and win the game is the main thing and the three points is massive in this league. “Someone told me [the points gap] downstairs. It’s a good accomplishment at the moment, but we just need to keep on going. I love playing for Ipswich. The way that we play, I love it.” Town are now the top scorers in the division with 25 goals, while Portman Road has become somewhat the entertainment capital of the country with 33 goals – 20 for and 13 against – in the last six games on Suffolk soil.

“That’s what fans want,” Broadhead said. “To perform and score goals makes everyone happy. We’re doing that at the moment and hopefully we can do it more. “We didn’t really have an expectation [at the start of the season]. I think the main thing was to stay in the league, at first. But we need to stay humble, keep our heads down, work hard and perform.” Conor Chaplin opened the scoring, finishing off a neat corner routine from Leif Davis – Chaplin’s fifth goal and Davis’s fifth assist of the campaign. Broadhead said: “I don’t know how they never noticed it. We worked on it yesterday in training and it worked in training, so to get it done today is good.” After the Blues were pegged back, Brandon Williams restored the lead when a sublime solo run from inside his own half ended with an impressive strike in off the post. “It was a hell of a goal, wasn’t it?” Broadhead recalled. “He showed his engine and got himself forward. He’s a massive player for us and to score two goals in a week is massive. Good on him. “The lads have taken him on board. He shows his challenges, gets the crowd going and lifts us up as a team. He played well today.” Broadhead scored his fifth goal of the season right on half-time, tapping home from a matter of inches after George Hirst’s header kept the ball in play at the back post, but revealed he is more focused on team success rather than his own goal tally. He said: “I’ll take a tap-in all day long, I’d rather them than the long-rangers. I enjoyed that one. It was good link-up play in the air and I’ll take it. I haven’t got a goal target. I just want to win things, to be honest.” On the fourth and final goal of the afternoon, which saw Kayden Jackson finish a move with all five substitutes involved, Broadhead added: “That’s his second goal this season and hopefully he can keep on scoring. “The way that we play is relentless, so everyone who is on the bench needs to be ready for the way that we press and play as it’s so intense. “Keeping our heads was the main thing and to then score a goal with the substitutes was massive.” Broadhead admitted that the excellent start to the season has altered belief in whether the Blues can outscore anybody in the division, something the 25-year-old says would not have been considered ahead of the campaign. He said: “At the beginning of the season, we wouldn’t. But the way we’re playing at the moment creates a lot of chances for us strikers, and that’s what we want. Our aim is to score goals, but I didn’t expect it, no.” On whether he feels Town have the biggest goal threat in the league, Broadhead added: “I don’t know, it’s tough to say. There’s a lot of good teams in this division and we’re one of them. But we create chances, as everyone has seen.” Broadhead, along with teammate Wes Burns, will now head off on international with Wales, looking to add to his five caps to date. The Dragons will face Gibraltar in a friendly and Croatia in a European qualifier, both at home. “Hopefully I can get some minutes on the pitch, stay fit and come back strong,” he said of the upcoming camp. Hopefully I can get two goals in both games. That’s the aim.”

Suffolkboy added 10:18 - Oct 8

Autumn is here ,winter is coming BUT there’s undoubtedly spring in everything at ITFC right now !

The squad is revealing unexpected depths of focus and talent ,harnessed almost effortlessly , it seems, by a wonderful Management team who are drawing the best out of each and all regularly .

The fluidity and positivity and belief runs throughout the playing group and the entertainment value is just OFF the scale !

KM and Co bought well , selected with care and are making everything gel !What a Club !

COYB 0

