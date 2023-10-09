Heritage Society Collecting Fans' Memories at The Dove on Tuesday



The Ipswich Town Heritage Project is inviting fans to visit the ITFC Mobile Museum at The Dove in St Helen's Street on Tuesday (4pm to 8pm) and share their memories of watching Town or football in Suffolk by taking a photo of a favourite item and then telling the story behind it. Suffolk Artlink is looking for people to share their footballing memories to create four memory boxes for Extra Time, an intergenerational creative heritage project which will see images and audio clips of personal anecdotes displayed in museums, archive offices, care homes and schools to share the rich grassroots experiences of football in Suffolk. The memories collected are in the form of a simple photograph and associated audio voice recording of one to two minutes’ duration. Further details here. Contributions so far include an assistance (hearing) dog who loves munching on pies and sausages at home games, whose special memory was a hug from Harry Clarke. And a certain Ray Crawford talking about his England debut. The Ipswich Town Heritage Society, which is run by club SLO Liz Edwards and her husband Tim, will have their ITFC Mobile Museum at the Dove with images and memorabilia from across the ages. They hope fans will pop in some time between 4pm - 8pm to take a look and maybe even bring a favourite item with them so they can take part.

Photo: Contributed



