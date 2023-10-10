Donacien in Saint Lucia Squad
Tuesday, 10th Oct 2023 17:23
Town defender Janoi Donacien has been named in the Saint Lucia squad for their CONCACAF Nations League games againSaint Guadeloupe later this week.
Saint Lucia host the first game at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Thursday - part of a double-header which will see Chris Kiwomya’s British Virgin Islands take on Dominica - with the return at the Stade Municipal de Sainte-Anne on Sunday.
The 29-year-old was born in Castries, the capital of the Caribbean island, before moving to the UK when he was seven.
Donacien won his first cap in a 3-1 CONCACAF Gold Cup first preliminary round defeat to Martinque at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale when he played in midfield.
Asked about making his international debut at a relatively late stage in his career in August, the former Accrington man said: “With football in the Caribbean, the set-up has to be right and when they reached out to me, I felt the time was right to represent them.
“Previously, I didn’t think that was the case. But when I met the coach and some of their officials at a meeting, they sold me on what they were trying to do. I told them I would love to be involved.”
Donacien is Town's second Saint Lucia international, the Caribbean island's all-time top scorer Earl Jean having spent a short spell with George Burley's Blues in 1996/97, making one sub appearance without finding the net.
In total, Town have nine players away on international duty in this break. Massimo Luongo and Cameron Burgess with Australia, Wes Burns and Nathan Broadhead with Wales, Elkan Baggott with Indonesia, Cieran Slicker with Scotland's U21s, Dane Scarlett with the England Men's Elite League Squad and Woody Williamson with Scotland's U19s, while young keeper Henry Gray is training with the New Zealand squad but is not a full member of the party.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End by ad_wilkin
When Town played Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on 19th July, neither set of fans would have predicted that they would have had such good starts to the season.
Opposition Preview - Hull City by ad_wilkin
Another of the EFL’s bright young managers visits Portman Road on Tuesday as Liam Rosenior brings a Hull side who are unbeaten in eight following an opening day defeat to Norwich.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town by ad_wilkin
Huddersfield were one of the teams tipped for relegation this season having only just stayed up last season with the appointment of EFL stalwart Neil Warnock.
Opposition Preview - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
A Premier League team will return to Portman Road for the first time since Fulham paid a visit on 16th September 2020 in the second round of this competition.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]