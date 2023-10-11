Werhun, Ball and Nash at Supporters Club AGM

Chief operating officer Luke Werhun, Chief financial officer Tom Ball and director of media and communications Marcus Nash will be the guests at the Official Supporters Club’s AGM in the Sir Bobby Robson Suite on Monday 23rd October.

The event kicks-off with the AGM’s brief official business before the three club representatives will take questions from the floor.

All Town season ticket holders and Super Blues members are welcome to this free event with doors opening at 6.15pm, the bar from 6.30pm (no cash) with the meeting getting under way at 7pm.

Any supporter wishing to raise an issue for discussion should email the secretary before 16th October via contact@ITFCsupporters.co.uk









Photo: Action Images