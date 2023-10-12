McKenna Nominated For Manager of the Month

Thursday, 12th Oct 2023 06:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for September. The Blues went through the season’s second month unbeaten, dropping just two points from the 1-1 draw at Huddersfield as they ended the month top of the table before dropping back to second. Town also progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup by coming from 2-0 down to beat Premier League Wolves 3-2 at Portman Road in round three Also nominated are former Blues captain and coach Tony Mowbray, now boss at Sunderland, ex-Town loanee Liam Rosenior, currently in charge at Hull City, and Cardiff manager Erol Bulut. No Town player is in the running for Player of the Month. The winners of the awards will be announced on Friday morning.

Photo: Matchday Images



Bradleyblue89 added 06:21 - Oct 12

As expected, although I'm slightly surprised Chappers didn't get a nomination for player. 0

ruds added 06:49 - Oct 12

That’s another thumbs up for everyone at the club, yet I’d swap a trophy for a fit Wes Burns!



COYB 1

Suffolkboy added 07:11 - Oct 12

Let’s hope ITFC get good news on all fronts ! COYB 0

