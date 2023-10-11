Broadhead and Burns Start For Wales

Wednesday, 11th Oct 2023 19:00

Blues pair Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns start for Wales in this evening’s friendly against Gibraltar at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham.

The duo will both be winning their sixth full caps against the Gibraltarians. Former Town striker Kieffer Moore is also in the XI. The game is being shown live on S4C and Viaplay 1, kick-off 7.45pm.

Meanwhile, young Blues keeper Woody Williamson won his third Scotland U19s cap as his side was beaten 2-0 by the Republic of Ireland at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain this afternoon.





Photo: Reuters