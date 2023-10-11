Broadhead Scores But Burns Injured as Wales Beat Gibraltar

Wednesday, 11th Oct 2023 21:39 Nathan Broadhead scored but Wes Burns suffered an injury as Wales beat Gibraltar 4-0 in a friendly at the Racecourse Ground in Wrexham this evening. Both Town players started and won their sixth full caps but Burns, playing in his right-sided role rather than on the left as was the previously the case with Wales, lasted only 15 minutes, walking off using his shirt as a sling on his left arm after falling awkwardly having won a header. It’s the second time in two months that Burns, 28, has suffered an injury while away with Wales, the wideman having pulled his hamstring in the 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea in Cardiff. Broadhead, 25, netted Wales’ third goal in the 35th minute, his second international goal, having assisted Ben Davies’s opener on 22 with a corner whipped over from the left. The forward played the full 90 minutes. Former Blues striker Kieffer Moore scored the second and fourth goals with the Welsh unable to add to their goals in the second half. Ex-Town academy full-back Kian Ronan, now with King’s Lynn, played the full 90 minutes for Gibraltar. Wales are in more significant action in a Euro 24 qualifier against Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, young Blues keeper Woody Williamson won his third Scotland U19s cap as his side was beaten 2-0 by the Republic of Ireland at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Spain this afternoon. Burns picking up his injury #itfc pic.twitter.com/aXvlinUqtb — Andy Goodchild (@AndyGoodchild89) October 11, 2023 What a finish, @BroadheadNathan 🤌



