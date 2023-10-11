Young Keeper Gray Handed New Zealand Squad Number

Wednesday, 11th Oct 2023 21:58 Young Town keeper Henry Gray has been handed a squad number with the full New Zealand squad ahead of their friendlies with DM Congo and Australia. As reported last month, Gray, 18, is with the All Whites squad for their training camp. It had been understood that the U20 international was due to be the fourth keeper and not involved in the games, however, when New Zealand Football announced their squad numbers this evening Gray was handed the number 23 shirt. It's understood Burton keeper Max Crocombe, who was one of three keepers named in the initial squad, won’t take part in the DR Congo game, which takes place at the Estadio Nueva Condomina in Murcia, Spain, as he will play for his club at Lincoln on Saturday. Gray will therefore be the third keeper for that match. Gray joined the Blues on a two-year deal in the summer from New Zealand Central League side Waterside Karori and has featured regularly for Town’s U21s this season. Mönchengladbach-born Gray has previously won caps at U19 and U20 levels and was in the New Zealand squad for the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina this summer but without playing a game. Following the DR Congo game, the All Whites take on Australia at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday. Former Town centre-half Tommy Smith and ex-loanee Chris Wood are in the squad selected by new permanent head coach Darren Bazeley. Here are the All Whites squad numbers for the games against DR Congo 🇨🇩 and Australia 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/vExnYeR3fw — New Zealand Football 🇳🇿 (@NZ_Football) October 11, 2023

