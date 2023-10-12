Injured Burns Returns to Town For Further Assessment

Thursday, 12th Oct 2023 09:49 Blues wideman Wes Burns has returned to Town for “further assessment” of the injury he suffered during Wales’ 4-0 victory over Gibraltar in Wrexham last night, according to the Football Association of Wales. Burns, who was winning his sixth cap, fell awkwardly on his shoulder after winning a header and after treatment on the pitch was replaced in the 15th minute, leaving the field using his shirt as a makeshift sling on his left arm. It’s the second time in two months that Burns, 28, has suffered an injury while away with Wales, the winger having pulled his hamstring in the 0-0 friendly draw with South Korea in Cardiff. Fellow Town man Nathan Broadhead was among the scorers against the Gibraltarians and also won his sixth cap. DIWEDDARIAD CARFAN 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿



Wes Burns has returned to his club for further medical assessment.



Joe Low and Charlie Savage will not join up with the U21s and have stayed with the senior team.#TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/SWqccCtwIb — Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) October 12, 2023

Photo: Reuters



