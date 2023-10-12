Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Broadhead: An Amazing Feeling
Thursday, 12th Oct 2023 10:33

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead said it was an “amazing feeling” to score his second international goal back at one of his former clubs Wrexham as Wales beat Gibraltar 4-0 in a friendly.

Broadhead, who was winning his sixth cap, netted the game’s third goal 10 minutes before half-time.

“A solid win, that’s the main thing going into these games, to get the win, so happy with it,” the 25-year-old told S4C afterwards.

Following a spell with hometown club Bangor City, Broadhead spent time at Wrexham before moving to Everton as a 10-year-old.

“To come back to the Racecourse, where I started my career, [and score] is an amazing feeling,” he said.

Broadhead is becoming an increasingly important player for Wales, despite only making his goalscoring debut as a sub in the away Euro 2024 qualifier in Croatia in March.

“I think getting a pre-season for myself was massive,” he added. “To get goals is the main thing for me, create goals and hopefully I can do that for Wales.”

Wales play the return game against the Croats at the Cardiff City Stadium on Sunday with a win giving their qualification hopes a significant boost.

“All the lads want to get a result,” Broadhead continued, “That’s what we’re trying to do from the next game, that’s the main thing.”


