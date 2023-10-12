Trio Set to Add to Caps

Thursday, 12th Oct 2023 10:46

Town trio Elkan Baggott, Janoi Donacien and Dane Scarlett all look set to add to their international caps today.

Baggott, 20, is with Indonesia, who host Brunei in a 2026 World Cup qualification first-round first leg at the Gelora Sriwijaya Stadium in Palembang this afternoon.

The second game is at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei on Tuesday.

The winners go through to the second round and into a group alongside Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.

Baggott has previously won 16 full caps and has scored two international goals.

Donacien, 29, is likely to win his second Saint Lucia cap when they take on Guadeloupe at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in the CONCACAF Nations League in the early hours of tomorrow morning UK time.

The game is part of a double-header which will see Chris Kiwomya’s British Virgin Islands take on Dominica.

Saint Lucia travel to Guadeloupe on Sunday for the return fixture at the Stade Municipal de Sainte-Anne.

Scarlett, who is on loan with the Blues for the season from Spurs, will hope to be capped for the England Men's Elite League Squad, previously known as the U20s, against Romania at the Arc de Triumf in Bucharest this evening.

The England youngsters subsequently take on Portugal at Stadium MK on Tuesday.

Scarlett, 19, has previously won caps at U15, U16, U19, U20 and U21 levels.





Photo: Matchday Images