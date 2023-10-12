Life's a Pitch TV Late Venue Change

Thursday, 12th Oct 2023 11:36

Tonight’s Life’s a Pitch TV with Blues legend Pat Godbold will now take place at the Ven-Yew Suite at Venue 16 in Tuddenham Road due to a flood at The Dove.

This morning’s heavy rain has led to the change of venue for tonight’s event, for which all the free tickets were quickly snapped up after release.

Doors open at 6pm for a 6.30pm start with the show available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms from around 9pm.





Photo: TWTD