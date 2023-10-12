Baggott Wins Cap as Indonesia Thrash Brunei

Thursday, 12th Oct 2023 15:36

Town centre-half Elkan Baggott won his 17th full cap as Indonesia beat Brunei 6-0 at a 2026 World Cup qualification first-round first leg tie at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta this afternoon.

Baggott, 20, played the full 90 minutes as his side romped to victory, Dimas Drajad netting a hat-trick, Ramadhan Sananta scoring two and Rizky Ridho one.

The teams meet again at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei on Tuesday.

The winners go through to the second round and into a group alongside Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.









Photo: Matchday Images