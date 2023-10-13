McKenna Wins Manager of the Month

Friday, 13th Oct 2023 06:00 Town boss Kieran McKenna has been named the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month for September. McKenna fought off opposition from former Town skipper and coach Tony Mowbray, now with Sunderland, ex-Blues loanee Liam Rosenior and Erol Bulut of Cardiff City to claim the gong. “It’s nice recognition for everyone at the club for a strong start to the season,” McKenna said.



“When anyone wins Manager of the Month, it’s really a reflection of the team and the team's reflection of many people doing so well at the football club, including, of course, the supporters for their role in that. We hope to build on this and keep progressing.” McKenna previously won the League One Manager of the Month awards in March and April, while the last time a Town boss carried off the Championship gong was Mick McCarthy in November 2015, the former Ireland boss also having won it in September 2014. The only other time a Blues manager has claimed the award was Joe Royle in November 2004.

Photo: ITFC



