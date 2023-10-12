Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 13 - Pat Godbold

Thursday, 12th Oct 2023 21:38 The 13th edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest Pat Godbold is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. Godbold, PA to nine Town managers from Sir Alf Ramsey to George Burley, was first employed at Portman Road in 1954 and still continues to work at the club into her late eighties. She joins host Mark Murphy, legends-in-residence Terry Butcher and Russell Osman, and TWTD’s Phil Ham for the show, which comes live from Venue 16. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road to Venue 16 for a Christimas special on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: Photo: LAPTV



