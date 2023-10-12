Scarlett Wins Cap

Thursday, 12th Oct 2023 22:18

Blues loan striker Dane Scarlett won a cap with the England Elite League squad as they were beaten 2-0 in Romania.

Scarlett, who is on loan with Town for the season from Spurs, started and played the first 68 minutes.

The England youngsters take on Portugal at Stadium MK on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has previously won caps at U15, U16, U19, U20 and U21 levels.





Photo: Matchday Images