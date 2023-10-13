Donacien Wins Second Cap and Picks Up Assist

Friday, 13th Oct 2023 09:54

Town defender Janoi Donacien won his second Saint Lucia cap and picked up an assist overnight as they beat Guadeloupe 2-1 in the CONCACAF Nations League at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet.

Donacien played the full 90 minutes in a central midfield role, the same position he occupied in his previous Saint Lucia match.

The 29-year-old played the pass which led to Cannigia Elva’s equaliser for the Piton Boyz in the final minute of the first half.

The game was the second match in a double-header played at the stadium with Chris Kiwomya’s British Virgin Islands having drawn 1-1 with Dominica in the opening game, also in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Saint Lucia sit top of their group ahead of Sunday’s game away against Guadeloupe at the Stade Municipal de Sainte-Anne.





Photo: Matchday Images