Blues Duo Set For Wembley Action

Friday, 13th Oct 2023 10:32

Blues duo Cameron Burgess and Massimo Luongo could line up for Australia when they face England at Wembley this evening, while young keeper Cieran Slicker could add to his Scotland U21 international caps.

Burgess and Luongo will hope to win their second and 44th caps for the Socceroos respectively when they face the Three Lions in tonight’s friendly (Channel 4, KO 7.45pm).

The pair have been involved in a training camp with their teammates this week before taking to the Wembley turf for a session last night.

Australia subsequently face New Zealand at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium on Tuesday.

Slicker and Scotland’s U21s take on Hungary in a Euro 2025 qualifier at Fir Park, Motherwell this evening. The Town keeper will be looking to win his 10th U21s cap.

The young Scots take on Malta in another friendly on Tuesday, also at Fir Park.

Another Town keeper, 18-year-old Henry Gray, is with New Zealand for their friendly against DR Congo in Spain but is unlikely to play despite having been handed a squad number for the fixture.





USA TODAY SPORTS/Reuters/Matchday Images