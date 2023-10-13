Broadhead Nominated For Goal of the Month

Friday, 13th Oct 2023 10:50

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead’s strike in the 3-2 home victory over Cardiff City has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month for September.

The Wales international’s goal brought the scoreline back to 2-1 at a time when it appeared the Blues were set for their second home defeat on the bounce.

Also nominated are former Town midfielder Andre Dozzell for his goal for QPR at Middlesbrough, Aaron Connolly’s strike for Hull at home to Coventry and Joel Piroe’s effort for Leeds at Millwall.

Fans can cast their vote via the EFL website here.





Photo: Matchday Images