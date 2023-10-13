U18s Skipper Taylor Signs Pro Deal

Friday, 13th Oct 2023 11:46

Town’s U18s skipper Tom Taylor has put pen to paper on his first professional deal.

The 17-year-old midfielder has signed a contract tying him to the Blues until the summer of 2025.

“Really proud moment for me and family to sign my first professional contract,” he wrote on Instagram.

Taylor, who can also operate up front, has been with the Town academy since the age of 10 and has featured for the U21s as well as the U18s this season.









Photo: Instagram