Burgess Wins Cap as Socceroos Beaten at Wembley

Friday, 13th Oct 2023 21:46

Cameron Burgess started and won his second full cap as Australia were beaten 1-0 by England at Wembley.

The centre-half and his Socceroos teammates matched a much-changed England side and had chances to go in front before Ollie Watkins slid in behind the Blues defender to turn Jack Grealish’s low cross-shot into the net at the far post.

The 27-year-old was caught late on the ankle by Conor Gallagher in the first half - although a free-kick was awarded against the Town man - but was quickly able to continue and complete the match.

Burgess’s Town teammate Massimo Luongo was an unused substitute and will have to wait to end his four-year wait to win his 44th cap.

The Socceroos are in friendly action again against New Zealand at Brentford on Tuesday evening.

Elsewhere, Blues keeper Cieran Slicker played the full 90 minutes as Scotland’s U21s beat Hungary 3-1 in a Euro 2025 qualifier at Motherwell’s Fir Park.

Slicker, who now has 10 U21s caps, and his teammates are in action against Malta in another qualifier on Tuesday, also at Fir Park.

Town academy keeper Henry Gray, 18, was an unused sub as New Zealand drew 1-1 with DR Congo in a friendly in Spain, former Town loanee Chris Wood netting an injury time penalty for the All Whites.





Photo: Reuters