Wearing in Scotland U19s Squad
Saturday, 14th Oct 2023 14:33

Ipswich Town Women’s defender Megan Wearing has been named in the Scotland U19s squad for their UEFA Women’s U19 EURO 2024 round one qualifying games in Albania later this month.

Wearing, 18, and her teammates face Iceland, Serbia and Belarus in a round robin format with the first three teams from the group progressing to round two. The finals take place in Lithuania next summer.

The young Scots face the Icelanders on Tuesday 24th October, Serbia three days later and Belarus on Monday 30th October with all the games at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana.

Wearing has previously won four caps at U19 level and skippered the side last month.

Scotland Women's U19s
Eilidh Austin Rangers 
Mya Bates Spartans
 Aimee Black Aberdeen 
Tiree Burchill Celtic 
Mason Clark Rangers 
Fallon Connolly-Jackson Sheffield United 
Ava Easdon Glasgow City (On loan to Partick Thistle) 
Jenna Ferguson Rangers (On loan to Partick Thistle) 
Madison Finnie Aberdeen
 Lisa Forrest Glasgow City
 Clare Goldie Celtic 
Brodie Greenwood Heart of Midlothian 
Kayla Jardine Rangers (On loan to Motherwell)
 Rosie Livingstone Hibernian
 Lisa Maher Rogers Heart of Midlothian 
Mia McAuley Rangers 
Jodi McLeary Rangers 
Darcie Miller Aberdeen 
Niamh Noble Glasgow City (On loan to Dundee United)
 Megan Wearing Ipswich


Photo: Ross Halls



