Wearing in Scotland U19s Squad

Saturday, 14th Oct 2023 14:33

Ipswich Town Women’s defender Megan Wearing has been named in the Scotland U19s squad for their UEFA Women’s U19 EURO 2024 round one qualifying games in Albania later this month.

Wearing, 18, and her teammates face Iceland, Serbia and Belarus in a round robin format with the first three teams from the group progressing to round two. The finals take place in Lithuania next summer.

The young Scots face the Icelanders on Tuesday 24th October, Serbia three days later and Belarus on Monday 30th October with all the games at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana.

Wearing has previously won four caps at U19 level and skippered the side last month.

Scotland Women's U19s

Eilidh Austin Rangers

Mya Bates Spartans

Aimee Black Aberdeen

Tiree Burchill Celtic

Mason Clark Rangers

Fallon Connolly-Jackson Sheffield United

Ava Easdon Glasgow City (On loan to Partick Thistle)

Jenna Ferguson Rangers (On loan to Partick Thistle)

Madison Finnie Aberdeen

Lisa Forrest Glasgow City

Clare Goldie Celtic

Brodie Greenwood Heart of Midlothian

Kayla Jardine Rangers (On loan to Motherwell)

Rosie Livingstone Hibernian

Lisa Maher Rogers Heart of Midlothian

Mia McAuley Rangers

Jodi McLeary Rangers

Darcie Miller Aberdeen

Niamh Noble Glasgow City (On loan to Dundee United)

Megan Wearing Ipswich





Photo: Ross Halls