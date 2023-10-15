Broadhead, Donacien and Williamson Could Add to Caps

Sunday, 15th Oct 2023 10:04

Town trio Nathan Broadhead, Janoi Donacien and Woody Williamson look set to add to their international caps later today.

Broadhead, 25, and Wales face Euro 2024 qualifier action against Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium (KO 7.45pm, S4C and Viaplay 1).

The Blues forward, who scored his second international goal in Wednesday’s 6-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar, will be hoping to win his seventh full cap.

Wales are fourth in Group D with three games remaining, three points behind the second-placed Croats and really need to win this evening's match.

Blues wideman Wes Burns returned to Town after suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old posted a photo from Dubai yesterday with the Blues squad having been given time off during the international break.

Donacien’s Saint Lucia face Guadeloupe away at the Stade Municipal de Sainte-Anne in the CONCACAF Nations League.

The defender, 29, who will be looking to pick up his third cap, helped his side to a 2-1 home victory over the same opponents in the early hours of Friday morning. Saint Lucia are currently top of League B Group A.

Young Town keeper Williamson is with the Scotland U19s, who face Portugal in a friendly at the Pinatar Stadium in Murcia, Spain this morning.

Williamson, 17, won his third U19s cap as his side was beaten 2-0 by the Republic of Ireland at the same venue on Wednesday.





Photos: Reuters/Matchday Images