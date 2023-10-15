Broadhead On as Late Sub as Wales Beat Croatia

Sunday, 15th Oct 2023 21:46

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead came on as an 80th minute sub as Wales beat Croatia 2-1 in a Euro 2024 qualifier at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Broadhead picked up his seventh full cap as the Welsh collected an important three points which see them move to second in Group D, Fulham's Harry Wilson having netted the two Wales goals.

Town wideman Wes Burns returned to Portman Road after suffering what appeared to be a shoulder injury in Wednesday’s 4-0 friendly victory over Gibraltar.

Elsewhere, young Blues keeper Woody Williamson was an unused sub as Scotland’s U19s were beaten 2-1 by Portugal in a friendly in Spain.





Reuters