Donacien Wins Third Cap in Saint Lucia Defeat

Sunday, 15th Oct 2023 22:35

Town defender Janoi Donacien won his third full international cap as Saint Lucia were beaten 2-0 away in Guadeloupe in the CONCACAF Nations League.

Donacien once again lined-up as a deep-lying midfielder for the Piton Boyz, who are managed by former loanee Stern John, and was replaced in the 80th minute as they chased goals.

In the first half the Town man underwent treatment for a blow to the shin but was able to continued.

The result sees Guadeloupe move ahead of Saint Lucia at the top of League B Group A on goal difference, Donacien’s side having won a home game against the same opposition on Friday.





Photo: Matchday Images