Town 145 Years Old Today
Monday, 16th Oct 2023 09:25
Today, October 16th, marks the 145th anniversary of the formation of Ipswich Town Football Club.
Town, then known as Ipswich Association Football Club to differentiate itself from the existing rugby-playing Ipswich Football Club, was formed at a meeting of mainly former pupils of Ipswich School at the Town Hall on Wednesday 16th October 1878.
The then sitting MP, Thomas Cobbold, the great, great uncle of later chairmen John and Patrick, was appointed the president, Mr JHH Knights the honourable secretary, while FG Bond, JM Franks - who had chaired the meeting - George Sherrington, later the club captain, and CE Fisher were elected to the committee.
Broom Hill was established as the home ground with the inaugural game, a match between ‘The Club’, featuring Cobbold who presented a new ball prior to kick-off, and ‘The Secretary’s Team’, taking place on Saturday 26th October.
The game ended 2-2, FG Bond having opened the scoring for The Secretary’s Team, before A Edwards netted an equaliser. Bunnell Burton, later the chairman of well-known local firm Burton, Son and Saunders, put The Club in front before secretary Knights restored parity.
They faced outside opposition for the first time on Saturday 2nd November when they took on local side Stoke Wanderers in a game which ended in a 6-1 victory, Burton having scored the club's first goal.
The margin of victory was little surprise as it was reported at the time that Wanderers hadn’t played association football before and weren’t familiar with the rules.
Ipswich Association Football Club’s first away game was at Harwich a week later, a match which ended in a 2-0 victory having been played in a gale.
In total, they played 12 matches, all friendlies, in that first season, winning eight, drawing one and losing three.
The name changed to Ipswich Town Football Club in 1888 when they merged with Ipswich Football Club. Town turned professional in 1936 and entered the Football League under Scott Duncan's management two years later.
Having also played home matches at Brook's Hall, the club moved to its current home at Portman Road in 1884.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End by ad_wilkin
When Town played Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on 19th July, neither set of fans would have predicted that they would have had such good starts to the season.
Opposition Preview - Hull City by ad_wilkin
Another of the EFL’s bright young managers visits Portman Road on Tuesday as Liam Rosenior brings a Hull side who are unbeaten in eight following an opening day defeat to Norwich.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town by ad_wilkin
Huddersfield were one of the teams tipped for relegation this season having only just stayed up last season with the appointment of EFL stalwart Neil Warnock.
Opposition Preview - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
A Premier League team will return to Portman Road for the first time since Fulham paid a visit on 16th September 2020 in the second round of this competition.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]