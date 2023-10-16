Trio in Top Championship Select XI

Monday, 16th Oct 2023 10:55 Vaclav Hladky, Leif Davis and Conor Chaplin are all included in Who Scored’s top-rated Sky Bet Championship XI so far this season. The trio have been among the Blues’ top performers after a remarkable start to the season which has seen them win nine of their first 11 games and climb to second in the table having won promotion in May. Last week, Kieran McKenna was named Championship Manager of the Month, only the fourth time a Blues boss has carried off the gong.

Photo: Matchday Images



SpiritOfJohn added 11:42 - Oct 16

The consistently excellent Morsy goes under the radar again. 3

Ipswichbusiness added 11:47 - Oct 16

All three well deserved, but, as SpiritofJohn says, why no Morsy?? 2

