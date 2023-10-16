U21s Match Moves to Playford Road
Monday, 16th Oct 2023 11:42
Tuesday’s U21s game against Watford has switched to Playford Road with a 1.30pm kick-off.
The match was originally set to be played at Portman Road with a 7pm start.
The U21s match against Colchester on Tuesday 31st October, which was also initially scheduled to be played at Portman Road, has also moved to Playford Road with a 1pm kick-off.
Meanwhile, the Blues’ Endeavour Automotive Suffolk FA Premier Cup quarter-final against Ipswich Wanderers at Humber Doucy Lane will be played on Tuesday 7th November, kick-off 7.45pm.
Town, who beat AFC Sudbury 5-3 on penalties after a 0-0 draw in the second round earlier this month, field a team largely made up of U18s augmented with a few U21s in the competition.
