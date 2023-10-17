Needham in FA Cup Action

Tuesday, 17th Oct 2023 09:47

Needham Market are in FA Cup fourth round qualifying replay action against York City at Bloomfields this evening (KO 7.45pm).

Southern League Premier Division Central Needham, who are managed by former Town midfielder Kevin Horlock, drew 0-0 with the National League side in the first game on Saturday at the LNER Community Stadium.

An away tie in the first round proper against Chester awaits the winners.

The York squad includes former Town loan keeper David Stockdale as well as former academy youngster Zanda Siziba and one-time trialist Quevin Castro.

Entry for card or cash at the turnstiles is £15 for adults, £10 for concessions and £5 for children aged 12 to 16 with under-12s admitted for free.





Photo: Action Images