U21s Host Watford

Tuesday, 17th Oct 2023 10:03

Town’s U21s are in action against Watford at Playford Road in Professional Development League Two South this afternoon (KO 1.30pm).

The young Blues have won three of their last four, they defeated Cardiff 5-2 at home in their last fixture, and currently sit in seventh in PDL2 South, two points behind the Hornets in fourth.





Photo: Blair Ferguson