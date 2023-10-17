Quintet Could Win Caps

Tuesday, 17th Oct 2023 10:33 Cameron Burgess, Massimo Luongo, Elkan Baggott, Dane Scarlett and Cieran Slicker could all add to their international caps today. Burgess and Luongo’s Australia are facing New Zealand in a friendly at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. The Town centre-half won his second senior cap in Friday’s 1-0 defeat to England in which Luongo, who is in the Socceroos squad for the first time in four years, was an unused sub. If he plays tonight, the midfielder will win his 44th full cap and will be aiming to add to his six international goals. Young Town keeper Henry Gray, 18, is with the New Zealand squad but is unlikely to make it onto the field and make a full international debut with a number of more senior glovesmen in the squad. Baggott’s Indonesia play the second leg of their 2026 World Cup qualification first-round tie away against Brunei at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium in Bandar Seri Begawan this afternoon having won the home match 6–0. The aggregate winners go through to the second round and into a group alongside Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Central defender Baggott has won 17 full caps, scoring two international goals. Striker Scarlett, who is on loan with the Blues for the season from Spurs, is with the England Elite League squad, who face Portugal at Stadium MK. The 19-year-old started and played the first 68 minutes of Thursday’s 2-0 defeat in Romania and saw a penalty saved in first-half injury time. Keeper Slicker is with the Scotland U21s, who face Malta in a Euro 2025 qualifier at Fir Park, Motherwell this evening having beaten Hungary 3-1 in another qualifier at the same venue on Friday. Slicker will win his 11th U21 cap if he is involved this evening.

Photo: Reuters



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments