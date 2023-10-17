U21s Comfortably Defeat Hornets

Tuesday, 17th Oct 2023 15:25 Goals from Leon Ayinde, Matty Roberts, Ash Boatswain and Nico Valentine saw Town’s U21s - who were reduced to 10 men in the closing stages - to a 4-1 victory over Watford at Playford Road. In blustery conditions, the Blues, who are coached by John McGreal and David Wright, threatened for the first time in the second minute, Roberts turning a low cross from the left towards goal but Watford keeper Jonathan Macaulay saved sharply and skipper Fin Barbrook’s follow-up looped over. More of the early stages were played in the Town half but with Henry Gray, who has been away with the senior New Zealand squad, in the Blues goal unthreatened until the 12th minute when he presented the ball to Aiden Coyne when well out of his ground but the Australian midfielder sent the ball back over the empty goal. Three minutes later, the Blues had the ball in the net, Osman Foyo, playing as the number nine, sliding in to divert a low Ayinde (pictured) cross-shot from the left home but with the linesman’s flag already raised. In the 23rd minute, Gray was forced into his first save of the game, the New Zealander superbly tipping James Collins’s top-corner-bound shot wide. Four minutes later, Michael Adu-Poku was played in on the right of the area as Watford counter-attacked. Gray was quickly off his line and his clearance slammed against the Hornets wideman, across the face of goal and behind for a goal-kick. On 34, Matt Ward sent a free-kick wide of Watford keeper Macaulay’s left post, then Foyo shot well over three minutes later. Town began to put the visitors under pressure, Ward winning a header from a corner, which was saved, then moments later shooting across the face. And in the 40th minute, the Blues went in front. Following good work from Roberts and Ward, Ayinde was played in on goal on the right of the box. Macaulay came off his line but could only send the Irish forward’s shot looping into the air and under the bar.

Four minutes after going ahead, Town might well have doubled their lead. After a Watford corner, Foyo as sent away into the Hornets’ half on his own, a Watford player failing to bring him down with a challenge which would almost certainly have led to a red card. The former Norwich youngster looked certain to score but his touch let him down and Macaulay was able to save, the Blues forward losing his footing as he did so and collided with the keeper. That was the last action of a half in which Watford had had the better of early on, although without creating any chances aside from opportunities gifted to them by the Blues, Gray having made one very impressive save. But Town gradually got on top and were beginning to create chances when Ayinde netted his well-taken goal. Moments after the restart, Watford’s James Watkiss hit a shot from the edge of the area, which deflected over off a Town defender. From the corner, a Hornets shot fortunately ricocheted away from goal. In the 50th minute, Ayinde had the ball in the net for the second time, Dan O’Connor flicked on a corner from the right to the far post but the former Cork City youngster had strayed offside prior to nodding home. Town had maintained their superiority in the early stages of the second half and in the 59th minute doubled their lead. A corner was played short on the left and Roberts, who joined the Blues last month having left Arsenal in the summer, cut inside before hitting a low right-foot shot to keeper Macaulay’s right and inside the post. On 65, Town had the ball in the net again, Harry Barbrook following up after Roberts had twisted and turned and worked himself space for a shot which was saved. However, once again, the assistant’s flag was raised for offside. Five minutes later, the visitors pulled a goal back. After a corner had been cleared back out to the left, the ball was whipped in and Adu-Poku slammed home from close range. In the 73rd minute, the Blues swapped Foyo and Ward, both of whom had made an impression, for Boatswain and Valentine. Three minutes after coming on, Boatswain all but secured the three points. The again impressive Roberts twisted and turned on the left, leaving his man on the floor before standing up a cross to the far post, where Boatswain nodded into the net. With eight minutes remaining, Boatswain was sent away on the right and into the box following a Watford corner but the sub’s strike was blocked by Macaulay. In the 87th minute, Valentine put the result beyond doubt when he was fed in by Fin Barbrook on the right of the box, the Blues again having broken quickly after a Watford attack, and the one-time England U17s call-up confidently slipped the ball past Macaulay and into the corner of the net. Deep in injury time, Town were reduced to 10 men when O’Connor was dismissed for felling Jonathan Lawson with the Watford sub otherwise through on goal chasing a mis-header by Jacob Mazionis. Lawson was forced off due to the effects of the challenge and Amin Nabizada sent the free-kick well over with the referee ending the game before Town had a chance to take the goal-kick. After the visitors had had the better of the early stages and a couple of decent chances, the Blues gradually took charge and deserved Ayinde’s opening goal when it came. Town retained control after the break and were worthy of Roberts’s excellent second goal when it came. Despite pulling a goal back, there was little sign of a Watford rally and Boatswain and Valentine’s goals confirmed the Blues’ fourth victory in their last five. Town: Gray, Lavin, H Barbrook, Mazionis, O'Connor, F Barbrook (c), Ward (Valentine 73), Carr, Foyo (Boatswain 73), Roberts, Ayinde (O’Neill 91). Unused: Binns, Haddoch. Watford: Macaulay, Eames (Balogun 82), Bues, Gaspar, Mullins, Stallard, Adu-Poku (Lawson 75), Coyne (Gould 75), Collins, Davis, Watkiss (Nabizada 75). Unused: Ortelli.

Photo: Matchday Images



