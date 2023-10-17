London Branch Meet-Up For Rotherham Match
Tuesday, 17th Oct 2023 18:59
The London Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club are inviting fellow fans to watch Friday’s live-on-Sky game at Rotherham at the Brondes Age public house in Camden.
The London Branch has regularly held meet-ups for live Sky matches over the years. Friday's game against the Millers kicks off at 8pm.
Brondes Age can be found at 28-30 Camden High Street, NW1 OJH.
