Luongo Makes Australia Return in Win Against New Zealand
Tuesday, 17th Oct 2023 21:42
Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo won his first Australia cap since January 2019 as the Socceroos beat New Zealand 2-0 at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.
Luongo, 31, who was winning his 44th full cap, started and was one of Australia’s top performers before being replaced in the 68th minute.
Town defender Cameron Burgess was an unused sub having won his second senior cap in Friday’s 1-0 defeat to England at Wembley.
Elsewhere, Dane Scarlett was in the England Elite League side which lost 2-1 to Portugal at Stadium MK. The on-loan Tottenham striker, who started and missed a penalty in the 2-0 defeat in Romania on Thursday, was subbed in the 66th minute.
Blues keeper Cieran Slicker won his 11th Scotland U21s cap as his side beat Malta 2-1 at Fir Park, Motherwell.
Meanwhile, Elkan Baggott was left out of the Indonesia squad as they won 6-0 in Brunei to confirm their place in 2026 World Cup qualification round two having won the two-legged first-round tie 12-0 on aggregate.
Manager manager Shin Tae-yong rang the changes with his team already 6-0 up from the first leg with Baggott and forward Dimas Drajad left out.
Indonesia go into a round two group alongside Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.
Photo: Imago Images Sports
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
When the Fanzine Comes Around by Mullet
A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that.
Opposition Preview - Preston North End by ad_wilkin
When Town played Preston North End in a pre-season friendly on 19th July, neither set of fans would have predicted that they would have had such good starts to the season.
Opposition Preview - Hull City by ad_wilkin
Another of the EFL’s bright young managers visits Portman Road on Tuesday as Liam Rosenior brings a Hull side who are unbeaten in eight following an opening day defeat to Norwich.
Opposition Preview - Huddersfield Town by ad_wilkin
Huddersfield were one of the teams tipped for relegation this season having only just stayed up last season with the appointment of EFL stalwart Neil Warnock.
Opposition Preview - Wolverhampton Wanderers by ad_wilkin
A Premier League team will return to Portman Road for the first time since Fulham paid a visit on 16th September 2020 in the second round of this competition.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]