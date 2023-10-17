Luongo Makes Australia Return in Win Against New Zealand

Tuesday, 17th Oct 2023 21:42 Blues midfielder Massimo Luongo won his first Australia cap since January 2019 as the Socceroos beat New Zealand 2-0 at Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium. Luongo, 31, who was winning his 44th full cap, started and was one of Australia’s top performers before being replaced in the 68th minute. Town defender Cameron Burgess was an unused sub having won his second senior cap in Friday’s 1-0 defeat to England at Wembley. Elsewhere, Dane Scarlett was in the England Elite League side which lost 2-1 to Portugal at Stadium MK. The on-loan Tottenham striker, who started and missed a penalty in the 2-0 defeat in Romania on Thursday, was subbed in the 66th minute. Blues keeper Cieran Slicker won his 11th Scotland U21s cap as his side beat Malta 2-1 at Fir Park, Motherwell. Meanwhile, Elkan Baggott was left out of the Indonesia squad as they won 6-0 in Brunei to confirm their place in 2026 World Cup qualification round two having won the two-legged first-round tie 12-0 on aggregate. Manager manager Shin Tae-yong rang the changes with his team already 6-0 up from the first leg with Baggott and forward Dimas Drajad left out. Indonesia go into a round two group alongside Iran, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan.



Photo: Imago Images Sports



