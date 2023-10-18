Burns Set For Scan on Shoulder Injury Today
Wednesday, 18th Oct 2023 14:41
Town wideman Wes Burns is set to see a specialist today regarding the shoulder injury he suffered while away with Wales with the club hopeful that the 28-year-old won't require surgery which would keep him out for months.
Burns, who suffered the knock when falling awkwardly early in the friendly against Gibraltar, was one of two players away with Wales alongside Nathan Broadhead, who manager Kieran McKenna says enjoyed a better week away.
“Nathan had a good camp with his goal and getting some minutes against Croatia as well, so he’s come back in good spirits and fit,” McKenna said.
“Wes has obviously picked up a shoulder injury, he’s seeing a specialist today, so we’ll find out a little bit more about what the plan is.
“He’s obviously very disappointed about that but that’s part of football, so he’ll deal with it, we’ll deal with it and we’ll learn a little more about how long it’s going to be.”
Asked how long Burns might be out, McKenna reflected: “It’s a shoulder injury, so it’ll depend on whether it’s a surgical repair or conservative treatment.
“In the discussions at the moment, if it’s a surgical repair, it’s months, but they’re pretty positive about the chances of being able to heal it through other methods.
“If that’s the case then it would more weeks than months, so we should find out more with the specialist today. But even then it’s something that we’ll have to monitor ongoing.”
Photo: Reuters
