Ladapo to Miss Return to Rotherham Due to Injury, Baggott Back Problem Not Serious

Wednesday, 18th Oct 2023 14:54 Town boss Kieran McKenna has revealed that striker Freddie Ladapo will miss Friday’s return to his old club Rotherham United with an achilles injury, while centre-half Elkan Baggott missed Indonesia’s second World Cup qualifier during the break due to a minor back problem. Ladapo, 30, joined the Blues after leaving the Millers in the summer of 2022 but won’t join his teammates in making the trip to the New York Stadium on Friday. “Freddie’s seeing a specialist today, he’s got an issue with his achilles,” McKenna said when asked if anyone had picked up a knock during training during the international break. “Hopefully nothing too major but he’s not available for the weekend and then we’ll have to see for next week’s games. Just that one.” Baggott was a notable absentee as Indonesia won 6-0 in Brunei yesterday to confirm their place in 2026 World Cup qualification round two having won their first-round tie 12-0 on aggregate. “The medical team told me this morning that he had a little bit of stiffness in his back and they were up 6-0 from the first game as well, so they changed the team around for the second game,” McKenna explained. “He didn’t play but he travels back today, so we won’t see him until we return from Rotherham but as far as I know he’s all good.” Keeper Christian Walton and centre-half Axel Tuanzebe both played in a behind-closed-doors in-house match at Portman Road at the end of last week, with the former Manchester United man getting 60 minutes under his belt. While not involved on Friday, McKenna says he hopes he will be involved in the first team in the next couple of weeks.

Photo: Matchday Images



