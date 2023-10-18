McKenna: Socceroos Pair Available For Friday

Wednesday, 18th Oct 2023 16:28 Blues boss Kieran McKenna says Town’s Australian duo Massimo Luongo and Cameron Burgess will both be available for Friday’s live-on-Sky game at Rotherham United. Burgess won his second Socceroos cap in Friday’s 1-0 defeat to England, while Luongo made his return to the side after more than four years away in last night’s 2-0 victory over New Zealand at Brentford, his 44th senior international appearance. Quizzed on how Luongo came through last night’s match, McKenna said: “He's fine. They travelled back late last night, him and Cameron. They both had a good camp. “Cameron had the game on Friday night and did well. And Massimo got his start on Tuesday and did well as well. So, both fit and both happy.” Luongo was beaming at the end of last night’s match, delighted to be back in the fold after such a long absence. “I think he enjoyed it,” McKenna continued. “I spoke to him about the game today. He enjoyed it and enjoyed his roles. It was a similar role to how he plays here, and he enjoyed the game. “He's in good form. He's having a good season. He knows the focus on the priority now is here, but it's a nice thing for him to get a cap after so long and a good reward, I think, as he said, for some hard work.” Fortunately, with the games in London, the pair aren’t facing gruelling trips back from the southern hemisphere. “I think that would have been a bit of a tight turnaround,” McKenna reflected. “They're both available. “That's the balance that we're going to have to have for the internationals. Being the first game back, some have been here training a little bit more. “Some have returned after a little time away. But they're both available and we have good options. “Players are all familiar with their roles. Those who have been here, those who are away, I think anyone who we pick on Friday night is going to know their jobs and we know what the game is going to be about. So, we've got good options there.” Regarding the swift turnaround for players away on international duty ahead of a Friday evening kick-off, he added: “It is a challenge, no doubt about it, you lose a day of preparation, especially when you're away from home and you have players playing on the Tuesday night. “It does make it a challenge. But we've got a rise to that. It is what it is, we can't change it.”

Photo: Imago Images Sports



MK1 added 16:35 - Oct 18

Both should start. Neither played 90 minutes Tuesday, so should be fine. Play your strongest X1 in the league. 1

Suffolkboy added 17:13 - Oct 18

KM ‘s a great strategist and now a proven master tactician , we shall see rewards and with energy not being in question ( seemingly) , a win will be the target !

COYB 0

