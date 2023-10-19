Norwich, West Brom and Millwall Games on Sky
Thursday, 19th Oct 2023 16:37
Three Town games, including the derby against Norwich City, have been selected for live Sky Sports coverage.
The game at West Brom on Saturday 25th November will now kick-off at 5.30pm for live screening with the Millwall game at Portman Road four days later now starting at the later time of 8pm for the same reason.
The long-awaited derby against the Canaries at Portman Road has moved back to a 12.30pm start but will still be played on Saturday 16th December with most more recent games between the Blues and Norwich having been switched to Sundays.
Town’s game at Rotherham on Friday night is also being shown live by the satellite broadcaster, kick-off 8pm.
The Blues’ game at Watford on Tuesday 12th December (KO 7.45pm) is also available, either via TownTV or Sky Sports Arena, as are all midweek Championship matches which aren't feature Sky fixtures.
Photo: Matchday Images
