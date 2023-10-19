Norwich, West Brom and Millwall Games on Sky

Thursday, 19th Oct 2023 16:37 Three Town games, including the derby against Norwich City, have been selected for live Sky Sports coverage. The game at West Brom on Saturday 25th November will now kick-off at 5.30pm for live screening with the Millwall game at Portman Road four days later now starting at the later time of 8pm for the same reason. The long-awaited derby against the Canaries at Portman Road has moved back to a 12.30pm start but will still be played on Saturday 16th December with most more recent games between the Blues and Norwich having been switched to Sundays. Town’s game at Rotherham on Friday night is also being shown live by the satellite broadcaster, kick-off 8pm. The Blues’ game at Watford on Tuesday 12th December (KO 7.45pm) is also available, either via TownTV or Sky Sports Arena, as are all midweek Championship matches which aren't feature Sky fixtures.

Photo: Matchday Images



SitfcB added 16:40 - Oct 19

…and Watford. 0

earlsgreenblue added 16:42 - Oct 19

That’ll top the coffers up. 0

PhilTWTD added 16:43 - Oct 19

SitfcB



Watford's just a normal midweek match available via TownTV and Sky. 1

PhilTWTD added 16:48 - Oct 19

SitfcB



I've added a note to that effect! 0

SitfcB added 17:01 - Oct 19

With it being on Sky Sports arena and not red button I believe it will be full coverage? 0

MunichBlue added 17:09 - Oct 19

So there are 4 more games us international fans can't watch unless we pay (again as we already pay 190€) for local coverage, or find a hookey stream somewhere!

I knew they'd do this with Norwich and I'm sure they'll do it again for the return fixture.

Grumble grumble grumble 0

marvellous added 17:25 - Oct 19

No change of dates just KO times is a good thing. 0

