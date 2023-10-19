Youngster Corrigan Joins Leiston on Loan

Thursday, 19th Oct 2023 19:24

Blues youngster Finlay Corrigan has joined Southern League Premier Division Central Leiston on an initial one-month loan.

Former Wales U16 international Corrigan, 16, started the season on loan at Hemel Hempstead Town in National League South, making three starts and four sub appearances without scoring.

Fellow academy youngster Jack Manly is already on loan at Victory Road, while released central defender Albie Armin signed last month.

Meanwhile, the U21s’ game against Colchester United on Tuesday 31st October has moved to Needham Market’s Bloomfields, kick-off 7pm.

Entry is free to season ticket holders with prices otherwise £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.





Photo: TWTD