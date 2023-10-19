Life's a Pitch TV - Episode 14

Thursday, 19th Oct 2023 21:06 The 14th edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast, in which Blues legends Terry Butcher and Russell Osman discuss Town’s hugely impressive start to the season, is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. The show’s legends-in-residence join host Mark Murphy with TWTD’s Phil Ham taking a week off. As well as YouTube, the show is - or will be when it filters through - also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with Apple now among them. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Apple, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. Life's a Pitch TV is also going on the road to Venue 16 for a Christimas special on Thursday 30th November, full details on the new website here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com. Photo: Photo: LAPTV



