Rotherham Game Expected to Go Ahead
Friday, 20th Oct 2023 10:12
Town’s live-on-Sky game at Rotherham United this evening is currently expected to go ahead as planned despite the heavy overnight rain.
The Millers are understood to be confident that the pitch will be fine for the match to take place as scheduled.
Rotherham were widely criticised in March when their home game against Cardiff was abandoned due to heavy rain.
However, over the summer their pitch underwent a significant renovation.
Head groundsman Dave Fellowes told his club’s website in May: “Each year comes with various challenges presented to us by the weather and a whole host of other factors, but we feel as though we will be better equipped to tackle them than we ever have been thanks to the investment which is being made ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.”
Fans travelling by train should note that Rotherham Central station is currently closed due to flooding.
