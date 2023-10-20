Rotherham Game Expected to Go Ahead

Friday, 20th Oct 2023 10:12 Town’s live-on-Sky game at Rotherham United this evening is currently expected to go ahead as planned despite the heavy overnight rain. The Millers are understood to be confident that the pitch will be fine for the match to take place as scheduled. Rotherham were widely criticised in March when their home game against Cardiff was abandoned due to heavy rain. However, over the summer their pitch underwent a significant renovation. Head groundsman Dave Fellowes told his club’s website in May: “Each year comes with various challenges presented to us by the weather and a whole host of other factors, but we feel as though we will be better equipped to tackle them than we ever have been thanks to the investment which is being made ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.” Fans travelling by train should note that Rotherham Central station is currently closed due to flooding.

ArnieM added 10:24 - Oct 20

Sadly I fear a lottery of a game now. But it is what it is and we have to get on with it.



COYBs 2

Plums added 10:27 - Oct 20

That final line in the report above should be enough to call it off now before people leave home 3

carsey added 10:29 - Oct 20

Frankly i't a joke if it does go ahead. It's bad enough here in Suffolk and from colleagues further north it seems the rain has been relentless the past 48 hours. Doubtless Sky will push for it to go on. 3

carlo88 added 10:31 - Oct 20

What's wrong with you lot. I'm desperate for it to go ahead so we can go top. Our form might be a fair bit worse if and when it's rearranged. 1

ArnieM added 10:32 - Oct 20

Yes, I’d suggest RUFC club are in complete denial about what’s going on around them. The Don valley is low lying… expect floods as the water runs down off the surround hills over the next few hours. Oh, and it’s going to continue raining heavily in South Yorkshire until Saturday 4pm.. utter madness to play this game in my view…. 3

algarvefan added 10:35 - Oct 20

Surely the forecast during the day is also taken into consideration? I'm in Portugal, what is the forecast there today? 0

clivebleedingthomas added 10:35 - Oct 20

Plums: I agree, surely with the forecast for that area as it is this match should be postponed in order to give travelling fans some consideration.

This is asking rather a lot as we fans almost always seems to be overlooked when it comes to logistical matters. A good example of this relates to the announcement that Sky are televising the Millwall home game, new K.O. time 2000. Train timetable for the large group of us who travel from Gt Yarmouth is such that it is no longer practical to use the train as the last train departs just after 2200. Thereby putting more vehicles on our overcrowded roads. 1

Suffolkboy added 10:40 - Oct 20

We shall have to wait and see ; the decision won’t be in the hands of Rotherham FC but lie with the Professional Match Officials .

Whatever the decision both Teams will have to abide by it . We can but hope proper consideration is given to every factor when the time comes .

Go for it ITFC , you’ve clearly shown the ability and nous to overcome any challenge !

COYB 0

