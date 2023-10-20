U18s Coach Tongue to Depart For Manchester United

Friday, 20th Oct 2023 10:30

Town’s U18s coach Callum Tongue is set to leave the Blues to take up a role at Manchester United’s academy, TWTD understands.

Tongue, 29, joined the Blues as lead U18s coach in March from Manchester City having spent nine years with the Premier League champions.

Now we understand the former goalkeeper is set to take a position with United’s academy.

Tongue, who hails from Hyde in Manchester, began coaching with Oldham Athletic’s academy in 2013, then spent time with Curzon Ashton’s youth set-up, as well as Manchester Corinthians before joining City in April 2014.

In his playing days, Tongue was with Bradford City’s youth team, then Barrow in the National League.

He had a trial with the Town academy in pre-season ahead of the 2012/13 season, featuring in a friendly at Kirkley and Pakefield.

Town’s U18s are due to be in action away at Luton Town in Professional Development League Two South on Saturday morning, however, the weather may well have an impact on that fixture.





Photo: Matchday Images