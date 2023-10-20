Rotherham: No Concerns About Playing Surface

Friday, 20th Oct 2023 10:35 Rotherham United have issued a statement reassuring supporters that they have no concerns regarding this evening’s game at the New York Stadium with no pitch inspection planned, despite the heavy rain. The Millers say the surface, which underwent significant work over the summer, will be monitored between now and the 8pm kick-off but currently there are no worries regarding its playability. The statement reads: “Rotherham United would like to reassure supporters travelling to tonight’s game that the club currently has no concerns about the playing surface at AESSEAL New York Stadium, despite the inclement weather around the UK at present. “The club’s groundstaff have – and will continue to – monitor the condition of the pitch in the build-up to tonight’s 8pm kick off against Ipswich Town but, at present, have no concerns about a potential postponement. “As a result, there are currently NO pitch inspections planned ahead of tonight’s game but should this change throughout the course of the day, we will communicate that message at the earliest possible opportunity. “We do recognise that the weather may have affected travel plans for supporters attending the match and would remind those same fans to exercise caution on their route to the stadium and allow plenty of time to account for any delays that the weather may have had on their journey. “As always, we would advise fans travelling to check the latest traffic updates and information from public transport providers ahead of their trip.” Fans travelling by train should note that Rotherham Central station is currently closed due to flooding.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



mathiemagic added 10:39 - Oct 20

No concerns what so ever but the railway station that is shut due to flooding is only 10 minutes away !! 0

DavoIPB added 10:41 - Oct 20

Must be some pitch. Everywhere here is under water and had no where near the amount of rain they have 0

mathiemagic added 10:48 - Oct 20

I am over Hull way and shan't be travelling, shocking weather. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments